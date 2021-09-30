Mysuru’s first 4K version of 3D theatre to screen Bond film

Mysuru: Mysureans can enjoy the edge-of-action scenes in 3D in James Bond movie at DRC, the city's first multiplex at BM Habitat mall at Jayalakshmipuram.



"No Time To Die", the 25th movie in the Bond series, will be hitting the screens on Thursday. The Hollywood movie has Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as the fictional British M16 agent in the film directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

While other multiplexes in the city are equipped with 3D screen, DRC is the only one to screen 4K version of the movie in 3D. The release of the movie coincides with the 10th anniversary of DRC, on October 1.

With Covid positivity rate falling below 1%, the government has allowed 100% occupancy in theatres. This will go a long way in kick-starting the industry, and to provide quality time to the people deprived of any kind of entertainment for a long time. Vaishali Padaki of DRC said, "From September 30 James Bond, one of the world famous on-screen hero, will be returning to entertain the movie buffs. DRC is completely equipped with 3D and we will screen four shows every day."

"On October 1, DRC will be celebrating 10th anniversary. Owing to Corona crises, there will be no celebrations, but we will greet our audience on the day," Vaishali Padaki added.