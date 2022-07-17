‘Namma Clinic’ services to be launched in 243 BBMP wards next month

Bengaluru: 'Namma Clinics' will be launched in 243 wards in Bengaluru next month to offer health services, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the 'Basava Dhama' park, Dr BR Ambedkar Community Hall, Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji Park, distribution of title deeds among residents of Bovi Palya and launching a slew of development works in Mahalakshmi Layout.

It is a novel programme to provide health services for the people in their own wards. The State government is giving greater priority to health and education in Bengaluru. Approval has been given for rejuvenation of 75 lakes and construction of 20 schools under the Amrit programme. Funds have been provided for comprehensive development of Bengaluru. The work on 11-km arterial road connecting Tumakuru road and Mysuru road would ease traffic congestion at many junctions by 40%, Bommai said.

Quality work

Bengaulru is growing at a rapid pace. It is home to 1.30 crore people and has an equal number of vehicles. The city has seen huge growth in IT, BT and industries. It is a herculean task to provide civic amenities for this burgeoning population. "Mygovernment has provided Rs6000 cr under the Nagarothana Project for civic infrastructure, 400km storm water drains are being developed with an allocation of Rs1600 cr, Metro Phase-3 to connect the outskirts of the city would be launched next year, work on the Rs15,000 cr Suburban Rail Project has been launched. Many far-sighted projects have been taken up to improve the city's infrastructure, Bommai said and instructed the officials to maintain high quality in civic works.