Namma Metro ridership, revenue increases in last 4 months

Bengaluru: The Metro ridership, which had dropped significantly due to Covid, is now picking up again. During, Pre-Covid, 'Namma Metro' used to have an average of four lakh daily commuters, post-Covid this number had come down to two lakh. Currently, the number of passengers has increased and an average of five lakh people are travelling every day.

In August 2022, a total of 1.52 crore people have travelled in the metro and a revenue of Rs 36.66 crore has been collected. In the month of July, 1.45 crore people travelled and the revenue collected was Rs 35.62 crore. There has been a significant increase in the number of metro passengers since the last four months, and BMRCL's income is also back on track.

In December 2019, 1.24 crore people used the metro and the revenue was Rs 33.39 crore. In February 2020, the revenue was Rs 33.54 crore from 1.18 crore passengers. On March 25, 2020, the first lockdown was imposed across the country in the wake of Covid. After that the number of metro passengers also decreased.

After the lifting of the lockdown, only 81.51 lakh people travelled in November 2021 and the revenue was Rs 20.41 crore. In December, 96.50 lakh people travelled and the revenue was Rs 23.12 crore. During this period, not only the revenue from passengers but also the revenue from parking fees was significantly reduced.

Introduction of new schemes

'Namma Metro' has introduced several schemes to attract commuters post-Covid. Also offering one, two, three and five day passes, group tickets. Many discounts have also been given on the ticket. In coming days, a scheme to get tickets by scanning the QR code is also being implemented.

The increasing number of smart card sales is an indicator of the increase in the number of frequent metro users. Those who travel in metro daily or at least a couple of times a week are more likely to use smart cards. While new passengers use the token or only a few times in a month they travel.

In May, 59.23 percent smart cards were distributed, in June this number was 61.40 percent, in July and August 62.33 percent and 60.48 percent respectively. At the same time, the number of people getting group tickets is also slightly higher.