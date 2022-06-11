Narayana Health performs free surgeries on 125 paediatric heart patients

Bengaluru: Narayana Health City, the flagship unit of Narayana Health, announced that with the generous donation of Rs 50 lakhs received from Centum Electronics Ltd, cardiac surgeries were performed on 125 children.

The children were from underprivileged socio-economic background were suffering from various cardiac ailments requiring surgical intervention to survive. The occasion also witnessed Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Narayana Health felicitating Apparao Mallavarapu, Chairman and Managing Director of Centum Group for the contribution and support from him and Centum Electronics Ltd.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Narayana Health, said, "We are extremely grateful to Centum Electronic Ltd for their support. In India, over 2.4 lakh children are born with a hole in the heart and Congenital Heart Disease is one of the most common cause of morbidity and mortality among children. Though these ailments are treatable 20% of the children die before celebrating their first birthday owing to economic constraints. We are confident initiatives like this will encourage greater participation and will help in addressing the situation better."

The Chairman and Managing Director, Centum Electronics, Apparao Mallavarapu said, "Centum's CSR programs which have focused on children's health and education have helped bring about sustainable and meaningful impact in our communities for many years. Consequently, we are delighted with our association with NH Trust and their extraordinary work to bring smiles to the faces of many children and their families."