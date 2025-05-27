National art convention to mark Trust’s decennial celebration

Mangaluru: The Yakshadhruva Patla Foundation Trust will mark its tenth anniversary with a grand National Art Convention on June 1 at Adyar Garden in Mangaluru. The event will bring together classical artists, cultural leaders, and public figures for a day-long celebration of Indian art and community service.

Addressing a press conference here today organiser of the event Sathish Shetty Patla said that the convention will begin at 9.30 am and continue late into the evening. Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader will inaugurate the event, while Sri Sachidananda Bharathi Swamiji of Edneer Math will offer blessings. Entrepreneur Shashidhar B. Shetty will preside.

At 11 am, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi will formally launch the National Art Convention in the presence of Dr M. Mohan Alva, who will direct a unique cultural presentation showcasing all eight classical art forms of India alongside Yakshagana and a traditional art photography exhibition.

The post-lunch session will include blessings from Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji of Pejawar Math, and a special address by Dr K. Prakash Shetty, CMD of MRG Group. Cricketer Rohit Sharma is expected to be a special guest.

The valedictory ceremony at 5.30 pm will feature blessings from Sri Gurudevananda Swamiji of Odiyoor, with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar attending and Kanyana Sadashiva Shetty, CMD of Herambh Industries, presiding.

The foundation will present the Yakshadhruva Kala Gourava 2025 awards to 16 senior artists, each receiving Rs 20,000. The Yakshadhruva Patla Award will be conferred on veteran Yakshagana Bhagavatha Kuriya Ganapathi Shastri, while Harish Shetty and Chandrika Shetty, representing the Global Bunt Federation, will be honoured with the Yakshadhruva Mahaposaka Award.

A Yakshagana competition featuring eight teams of young artists from the coastal traditions of Thenku and Badagu Tittu will also be held. Over the past decade, the Foundation has implemented social welfare projects worth Rs 15 crore

The Foundation also announced the Yaksha-Ashraya Scheme, aiming to build 100 houses for homeless artists, addressing long-standing socio-economic needs in the cultural community.

The Yaksha Shikshana programme, currently active in 87 schools across four districts, trains over 6,500 students in Yakshagana under the mentorship of 48 teachers. The initiative has already enabled nearly 4,000 students to perform on stage, promoting regional culture while enhancing student confidence and expression.