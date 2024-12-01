Naxal movement in Chikkamagalu ANF intensifies combing

Chikkamagaluru: Three weeks after the Naxalite Vikram Gowda’s encounter death the Anti Naxal Force has intensified combing in a massive scale. According to the authorities combing has been going on several hilly areas in Sringeri taluk of the district. The ANF jawans have found footprints of suspected Naxalites in these ranges.

Around 45 days ago, Naxals from Kerala reportedly split into two groups and entered the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru region. Shortly after Mundagaaru Latha was reported missing in the forests, Vikram Gowda was neutralised in an ANF encounter in Karkala taluk of Udupi. The ANF has since intensified its search for the remaining Naxals, with special focus on the hills surrounding Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district.

Suspicions of Naxal movement in the Kerakatte forest area have prompted four consecutive days of combing operations. Fearing for their lives after the encounter, the Naxals might have fled back to Kerala.

The search continues, with authorities determined to ensure no further resurgence of Naxal activities in the region. Recently even the home minister of Karnataka Dr. G Parameshwar has also noted that there is no space for Drug pedallers and Naxalites in Karnataka.