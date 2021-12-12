Nephew takes up renovation of actor Rajkumar's ancestral house

Chamarajanagara: Kannada superstar late Puneet Rajkumar's wish to renovate the ancestral home of his father and matinee idol late Dr Rajkumar is all set to be fulfilled. Dr Rajkumar who reigned supreme on Sandalwood silver screen between 1960 and 2000, was born in Gajanuru near Talavadi in Tamil Nadu, bordering with Chamarajanagara, in 1929.

The house where Rajkumar was born is in a dilapidated condition. The house built 250 years ago has slowly crumbled.

Puneet Rajkumar had visited the house in August this year and decided to have the house renovated. But rains that lashed the State impeded his plans and, unfortunately, the actor died on 29 October without seeing his wish fulfilled.

Now, Puneet Rajkumar's uncle Gopal has has taken up the job and decided to convert it into a museum in memory of Dr Rajkumar and Puneet.

Speaking to The Hans India on Saturday, Gopal, son of Rajkumar's sister Nagamma, said that Puneet had planned to renovate the house. The house suffered further damage after the visit of Puneet owing to heavy rains. "If we do not take up repairs, it would collapse."

Unveiling his plans for the museum, Gopal said rare photographs of the father and son and their memorabilia would be put on display in the renovated house.

According to Gopal, Puneet's brothers Shivaraj Kumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar would visit the house soon and take a call in this regard.