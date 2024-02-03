Net Zero strides -MRPL takes giant steps

Mangaluru: In a major move towards achieving its Net Zero commitment and reducing its carbon footprint, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL), based in Coastal Karnataka, has entered into a significant five-year gas supply agreement with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

Under the terms of the agreement, BPCL will supply 0.43 MMSCMD of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) to MRPL's refinery and petrochemical facility in Mangalore from the Cochin Terminal. The agreement was formally signed at an event held in Mangalore, attended by key representatives from both MRPL and BPCL.

The signing ceremony featured Shri Sathyanarayana H.C., GGM-TS of MRPL, and Shri Santhosh Sontakke, CGM-Sourcing, Sales & Logistics (Gas) of BPCL, sealing the pact in the presence of Shri Vivek Tongaonkar, Director Finance MRPL, and Shri Anil Kumar, ED-Gas of BPCL. Other dignitaries present included Shri BHV Prasad, ED Projects, and Shri Shyam Prasad Kamath, ED Refinery of MRPL, along with senior officers from both companies.

This strategic move by MRPL aligns with its broader initiatives aimed at embracing sustainable practices and greener fuels. The gas supply agreement is a crucial step in utilizing RLNG as feedstock for hydrogen production and as fuel for gas turbines, enabling the generation of power, steam, and heat in MRPL's operations. Natural gas integration in the refinery processes is expected to significantly reduce emissions and the overall carbon footprint.

MRPL, India's largest Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) refinery located in a single location, is also set to economically replace naphtha, diesel, and fuel oil with RLNG. The surplus products generated post-upgradation will be made available in the market, reinforcing MRPL's commitment to environmentally responsible practices.

In a recent achievement, MRPL secured certification as the first Indian refinery to meet the AS9100:D standard, a testament to its commitment to quality and international standards set by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG).











