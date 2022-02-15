New 100-bed Covid ICU at Narayana Health City

Bengaluru: Narayana Health, leading healthcare provider in the country, on Monday announced that they have expanded its COVID ICU facilities. The new facility was inaugurated by Sourav Ganguly, President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Former National Cricket Team Captain. The company in association with Goldman Sachs, a leading global investment bank, and its non-profit partner United Way Bengaluru, has launched a modern 100-Bed COVID ICU facility at its flagship unit, Narayana Health City in Bengaluru.

The facility was inaugurated by Sourav Ganguly, President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Former National Cricket Team Captain in the presence of Sonjoy Chatterjee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs in India, Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Narayana Health and Dr. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson and Founder, Biocon. Speaking about the new facility, Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Narayana Health, said, "We are extremely grateful to the support that Goldman Sachs has extended. As per the Human Development Report 2020, India has only 5 beds for 10,000 Indians. The scenario is further critical when it comes to intensive care facilities. The initiative is an effort from our end to reduce the healthcare infrastructure gap that the country is facing."

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs in India, Sonjoy Chatterjee said, "Goldman Sachs is proud to partner with leading hospital groups to provide critical medical infrastructure relief during the pandemic in India.