New elephant camps to boost tourism

Chamarajanagara: Everyday thousands of tourists visit Chamarajanagara district as it have many tourism spots. Tourists offer pooja at famous Male Mahadeshwara temple, Biligiriranganatha swamy temple , come to view Bandipura wild life sanctuary , Gaganachikki, , Bharachukki falls, and to enjoy elephant safari.

The Bandipura tiger reserve (BTR) also attracts large number of tourists particularly wildlife lovers. The BTR have a forest department elephant camp in Ramapura where department have 21 elephants. Now the forest officials plan to open second elephant camp in BTR area by shifting 7 elephants. It is said that the new elephant camp would come up near Bandipura old elephant safari ticket counter.

Speaking to The Hans India on Sunday, Bandipura Conservator of Forests Ramesh said that the present Ramapura elephant camp has 21 elephants including 4 calves. The elephants are in excess in the camp as it has capacity of only 14 elephants. It is inevitable to shift excess elephants to another place and he already appealed to state forest minister Umesh Kathi during his visit to Bandipura last week. If the higher authorities in state forest department give permission to set up another camp that would also become another tourist spot in BTR.

The Kodagu forest officials are already setting up another elephant camp near Harangi reservoir. The official decision is owing to excess number of elephants in Dubare elephant camp.. At present Dubare elephant camp the famous elephant camp of state have 32 elephants. The officials facing hardships to provide fodder and shortage of space.

The state government also permitted to establish elephant camp beside reservoir , which would attract more number of tourists in future.

Over 90 percent of the works have been completed at the Harangi Elephant Camp and interestingly, the Camp houses a Tree Park, also in the same vicinity. The state government released Rs.1.38 crore for construction of tree park.

The place, located near the Harangi Dam backwaters, is ideal to set up the elephant camp. The camp coming up in 20 acres of area in Athur Range Forest , which has area of 2,000 acres and it is an ideal elephant habitat with plenty of water and green swathes.

Four houses have been constructed for the mahouts and their families to stay, a vast kitchen has been constructed to prepare food for the elephants and store rooms has also been constructed. Basic facilities including toilets have been constructed for tourists who come there.Borewells have been sunk to provide a steady stream of water and as the land comes near the Harangi Dam backwaters, there is no shortage of groundwater. Electricity works are on now at the camp and enough care is being taken to ensure that the forest area is not damaged

while erecting the power poles and when the power lines are drawn.

The funds for the camp have been released from Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA). Apart from setting up a new elephant camp, there are plans to initiate other related development programmes including developing the camp as a tourist centre and at the same time provide shelter to the elephants.