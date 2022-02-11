New Karnataka Youth Congress chief takes charge

Bengaluru: Mohammed Haris Nalapad on Thursday assumed charge as president of the Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress at the Congress Bhavan here in the presence of Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, All-India Youth Congress president B.V. Srinivas. As per an earlier agreement, Raksha Ramaiah's term as president of the State Youth Congress ended on January 31.



On the ongoing hijab controversy, Siddaramaiah said Muslim girls had the right to attending classes in pre-university colleges wearing hijab. "It's not new, they have been wearing the headscarf for several years," he said. Siddaramaiah faulted the principal of the government college in Udupi for preventing entry to Muslim students for wearing hijab and demanded his suspension.