New traffic rules at airport to ease congestion

Bengaluru: In a bid to ease passenger movement, reduce traffic congestion, and improve safety and discipline at Kempegowda International Airport, new traffic regulations will be introduced starting December 8, 2025.

As the third-largest airport in India, Kempegowda International Airport caters to approximately 130,000 passengers daily. With around 100,000 vehicles on the airport route each day, the congestion, especially at the curbside areas (drop-off and pick-up zones), has become a major concern. To address this, several new measures have been implemented to enhance passenger convenience and smoothen traffic flow.

A major issue has been the prolonged waiting times for private cars and cabs, which exacerbate congestion. To counteract this, a new dedicated lane system is being introduced. This will not only reduce congestion at the curbside but also curb the misuse of pick-up zones in front of terminals.

Under the new system, all private cars (white board) arriving at the designated pick-up zones at Terminals 1 and 2 will have free access for up to 8 minutes. Vehicles that exceed this time limit will be charged a fee:

• 8 to 13 minutes: Rs 150

• 13 to 18 minutes: Rs 300

• Beyond 18 minutes: Vehicles will be towed to the nearest police station

Commercial vehicles, including yellow board taxis and electric cabs, must wait only in designated parking zones for passengers. To facilitate a smoother pick-up experience, the first 10 minutes of parking will be free. Commercial vehicles serving Terminal 1 must park at the P3 and P4 parking areas, while those for Terminal 2 will be directed to the P2 parking zone.

Given the growing number of passengers at the airport, maintaining order at the pick-up zones is crucial. The new rules are expected to improve passenger safety, streamline arrivals and departures, and enhance the overall airport experience, said Hari Marar, Managing Director and CEO of Bengaluru International Airport Limited.