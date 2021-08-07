NIA raids 7 locations in Bengaluru in police station attack case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out searches at seven locations in Karnataka in connection with DJ Halli and KG Halli Police Station attack case.

An NIA spokesperson said that the agency has carried out searches at seven locations in Bengaluru at the premises of seven absconding charge sheeted accused persons in the case.



The official said that during the searches various incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized from the premises of absconding accused persons.



The official said that two cases were originally registered as of DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations respectively pertaining to an incident on August 11, 2020 when a mob, protesting against the alleged derogatory Facebook post about Prophet Mohammed by one Naveen, had turned violent and targeted the Police Stations.



The mob had attacked the police personnel and also burnt police vehicles and damaged government and private properties in and around the two police stations.



The NIA had later taken over the probe and filed a charge sheet on February 5 this year against 109 and 138 accused persons in both the cases respectively.

