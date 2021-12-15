Nine Cops Have Been Wounded During PFI Protest In Karnataka

After a PFI-SDPI protest got violent in Uppinangady, nine cops, including a DySP rank officer, were allegedly injured, prohibition orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in Puttur, Belthangady, Sullia, and Kadaba taluks of Dakshina Kannada for three days until Friday midnight.

Three PFI-SDPI workers were detained by Uppinangady police on Tuesday for questioning in connection with a rioting case. As word spread, a large crowd gathered nearby the police station to seek their release. After interrogation, one of the three arrested was freed after some time.

The demonstrators who left the police station after the person's release, according to SP Rishikesh Sonawane, returned after some time, demanding the freedom of the other two as well. Despite the prohibitory orders in place, they chanted anti-police slogans and taunted them.

According to the SP, when they attempted to enter the police station with fatal weapons, women PSI Omana and other officers tried to stop them, but were beaten by PFI employees. The cops tried to disperse the mob because they thought the situation was getting out of hand. The mob then attacked the cops with razor-sharp weapons and soda bottles carried in an ambulance.

As per the SP, Bantwal PSI Prasanna Kumar was wounded in the right palm, while Puttur DySP Gana P Kumar was injured in the left hand as a result of stone pelting. When the cops used a lathi-charge, the mob fled and sought refuge in a neighbouring mosque, where they continued to throw stones and bottles at the officers. The event, according to the SP, damaged multiple police and public cars, as well as the police station's window panes.

In the meantime, SDPI DK district president Abubaker Kulai claimed in a declaration that police induced the tense situation by lathi-charging PSI-SDPI workers who were peacefully protesting, and demanded a high-level investigation by top police officers into the incident.

A delegation of district MLAs headed by fisheries minister S Angara met with home minister Araga Jnanendra and demanded that those concerned for the Uppinangady incident face strict legal action. In wake of the occurrence, VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell has called for a ban on the PFI.