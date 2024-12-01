Ningol Chakouba Celebrated at Alva’s Campus, Showcasing Cultural Unity

Moodbidri: Alva's Education Foundation, in collaboration with its North East students, celebrated the Ningol Chakouba festival on Sunday at the Shobhavana Campus in Mijar. The event highlighted the rich cultural heritage of the Meitei community and celebrated the bond between mothers and daughters, and siblings, emphasising the importance of family ties in Manipuri society.

Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Alva, Trustee of Alva’s Education Foundation, commended the enduring legacy of the Meitei culture, which spans over 2,000 years, and stressed the significance of preserving India’s diverse traditions and languages.

The event also honoured Manipuri students for their academic and cultural achievements. A standout performance was Karnataka’s traditional Veeragase Kunita, presented by Manipuri students under the mentorship of Neeladhar Karkera and Sushmitha.

As part of the festivities, the Foundation launched a charitable initiative, raising ₹1 lakh to support ten underprivileged families from Manipur, including orphans and the homeless. The beneficiaries were identified with the help of Dr. Nara Singh, former Manipur minister.

The celebration featured traditional Manipuri dishes such as Iromba, Ooti, Chamfut, and Kanghou. Senior Manipuri students upheld the festival’s tradition by presenting gifts to their juniors, symbolising unity and sibling bonds.