No Greater Bengaluru Authority this year, govt tells High Court

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has clarified before the High Court that the proposed Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will not be established this year. The administration of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will continue until elections are held for the newly planned five municipal corporations.

Advocate General K. Shashikiran Shetty made the statement while appearing before the bench of Justice M.I. Arun, which was hearing a petition filed by Munivenkatappa of C.V. Raman Nagar. The petitioner had challenged a notice issued by a BBMP Assis-tant Executive Engineer (AEE) regarding building bylaw violations.The petitioner’s counsel argued that since the government has already issued a notifi-cation for the creation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority, the BBMP’s AEE no longer has the authority to issue such notices, rendering the current notice illegal.

However, counsel representing the BBMP countered that until the GBA is formally constituted, the BBMP Act, 2020 remains in force. They cited a government order is-sued on May 15, 2025, confirming that the BBMP retains its full powers, including the authority of AEEs to issue notices.