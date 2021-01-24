No illegal mining will be allowed in State, says Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday asserted that his government will not allow illegal mining and quarrying activities and necessary action will be taken to curb them.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday before leaving for his home district Shivamogga where a massive blast in a quarry resulted in the death of five persons on Thursday night, Yediyurappa said, "I am going for spot inspection. Deputy Commissioner of Shivamogga, Member of Parliament and Mines Minister have already visited the spot.

I will get to know things first hand and take necessary action to stop illegal quarrying or mining. I will not allow illegal mining."

However, the Chief Minister later in the day hinted about providing an option for regularising such activities by submitting an application and following a due process. "

"Such incidents happen because of illegal activities. I will find out from our officials as to what happened and take necessary action to stop illegal quarrying or mining. A comprehensive probe has been ordered to find out who permitted transportation of explosives in a lorry."

Later speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said mining and quarrying were inevitable for development works like roads and national highway projects, as he hinted about providing an option for regularising those that are illegal.

"I have asked Deputy Commissioners of districts not to allow illegal mining or quarrying...illegal mining shouldnt be allowed. It's not good for anyone. They can submit an application to regularise the illegal mining and continue their activities. We have no objection," he said.