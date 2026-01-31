No interference by CM’s son Yathindra, says DKS

Shivamogga: Responding to the rumours of interference of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son, Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah in the governance, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar clarified that there is no interference by Yathindra in administration.

He was speaking to the media at the Shivamogga Circuit House on Thursday. Asked about BJP MLA Sunil Kumar’s allegation that Energy Minister K.J. George was planning to resign because of interference by CM’s son Yathindra, Shivakumar said, “I have no information about this. Minister George is a very senior minister and is working with self-respect. I do not see any problem.

I came to know about this only through the media. Opposition leaders keep saying something or the other. Everything they say cannot be taken as the truth.” On allegations of interference by Yathindra Siddaramaiah, he said, “When party workers submit representations, they sometimes call officials and request action. What is wrong in asking for something that benefits workers?

I receive representations related to all departments and speak to all departments. There should be no interference in administration. I have not seen him interfere in administrative matters.”