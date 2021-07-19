No plan to set up new Sainik school in Karnataka: Centre informs

A reference was received from the Karnataka Government for setting up of a Sainik School in Shivamogga district. In response to the reference, reply was sent informing that there is no plan under consideration to open more Sainik Schools other than the ones operational in Karnataka, under the ambit of the existing scheme of things.

However, the Union government is proposing to bring a new scheme for setting up of Sainik Schools in the country in partnership with NGOs/Private Schools/State etc. The endeavor is to provide schooling opportunities in 'CBSE Plus' type of educational environment by involving desirous Government/Private Schools/NGOs to partner in establishing/aligning their system with Sainik Schools ethos, value system and national pride.

It envisages enrolling existing/upcoming schools to be run to the line of Sainik Schools curriculum. The schools are proposed to be affiliated to Sainik Schools Society. Detailed guidelines and requisite approvals are at an advance stage.

This information was given by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Rajya Sabha MP KC Ramamurthy on Monday.



While presenting the Union Budget 2021, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that 100 new Sainik schools will be set up across the country in partnerships with NGOs, private schools, and state governments.

