No question of hurting any community through survey: CM

Koppal: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that the ongoing Socio-Economic and Educational Survey in Karnataka has no intention of undermining or discriminating against any community. “Those opposing the survey are the ones who do not want an equal and just society,” he said while speaking to the media in Koppal on Sunday.

Responding to Union Minister Somanna’s allegation that the survey aims to suppress upper castes, the Chief Minister said, “Without conducting such a survey, it is impossible to understand the real socio-economic conditions of our people. The survey is not against any caste. Those opposing it are misleading the public and obstructing efforts to build a fair society.”

Siddaramaiah revealed that data collection for over 1.10 crore households has been completed so far, marking 63% progress statewide. The government will review the status by tomorrow evening and decide whether to extend the survey period.

The Chief Minister added that Koppal district has achieved 97% survey completion, stressing that “those who fear social change are the ones raising their voice against this initiative.” He also thanked the people of Koppal, recalling his close electoral contest there and their continued support.

Responding to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s statement that he would not participate in the state survey, Siddaramaiah asked, “Will he also oppose the caste census that the central government plans to conduct?” When asked about his position on recognizing Lingayat as a separate religion, Siddaramaiah said, “Enumerators will record the religion as declared by individuals. Whatever the people’s stance is—that will be my stance.”