𝗦𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗷𝗮𝗹𝗶 𝗠𝗲𝘀𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗛𝘆𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱: 𝟴𝟬𝟬 𝗥𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗸𝗮𝘀 𝗘𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝘁 𝗥𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗮 𝗕𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗶

Hyderabad witnessed a spiritually uplifting musical evening “𝗦𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗷𝗮𝗹𝗶”, a 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗿𝘁, was held at 𝗥𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗮 𝗕𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗶 before an appreciative gathering of over 𝟴𝟬𝟬 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗹𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀. The prestigious event was successfully organised by 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝘆𝗮 𝗠𝗮𝘆𝘂𝗿𝗮, 𝗛𝘆𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱.

The concert featured 𝗦. 𝗔𝗶𝘀𝗵𝘄𝗮𝗿𝘆𝗮 and 𝗦. 𝗦𝗮𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝘆𝗮, the 𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁-𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗱𝗮𝘂𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗕𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗮𝘁 𝗥𝗮𝘁𝗻𝗮 𝗠. 𝗦. 𝗦𝘂𝗯𝗯𝘂𝗹𝗮𝗸𝘀𝗵𝗺𝗶 𝗔𝗺𝗺𝗮, who carried forward the revered musical tradition with devotion, classical finesse, and grace. Their soulful renditions created an atmosphere of deep musical and spiritual immersion.

As a tribute to their legendary great-grandmother, the sisters rendered iconic compositions such as “𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗵𝗺𝗮 𝗞𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗮 𝗣𝗮𝗱𝗮𝗺𝘂,” “𝗔𝗸𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝘀𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗶,” “𝗘𝗻𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗻𝘂 𝗥𝗮𝗺𝗮 𝗕𝗵𝗮𝗷𝗮𝗻𝗮,” and “𝗠𝗮𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗺 𝗕𝗵𝗮𝗷𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗮,” which received heartfelt appreciation from the rasikas.

They were ably accompanied by 𝗦𝗿𝗶 𝗣𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗵𝗮𝘃 (𝗠𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗺), 𝗦𝗿𝗶 𝗦. 𝗝𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗵𝗮𝗻 (𝗩𝗶𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻), and 𝗦𝗿𝗶 𝗥. 𝗞𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗸 (𝗞𝗮𝗻𝗷𝗶𝗿𝗮), whose musical support enriched the concert experience.

The evening commenced with a graceful welcome dance performance by the students of 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝘆𝗮 𝗠𝗮𝘆𝘂𝗿𝗮, setting an auspicious tone for the programme.

Distinguished dignitaries present on the occasion appreciated the organisers and praised the musical tribute.

𝗦𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗷𝗮𝗹𝗶 stood out as an inspiring cultural celebration of 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, and the 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝘂𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗰.