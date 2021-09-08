No question of leniency in celebs' drug case: Jnanendra

Bengaluru: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday asserted that there was no question of going soft on the accused in the drug case.



Speaking to media persons, he said, "You all know we are in possession of the FSL report. Action will be taken against the guilty. There is no question of adopting a soft corner towards anybody."

Suspicion was raised by activists over the absence of TV anchor Anushree's name in the charge sheet filed against arrested choreographer Kishore Aman Shetty. Even though Kishore had given a statement to the police, stating that Anushree bought and consumed drugs, and she knew the places where drugs were available and the drug peddlers, so far the actress name has not been included in the charge sheet.

One of the social activists and anti-drug campaigner, Prashant Sampargi said, "The latest exposure by Kishore has confirmed the offence of Anushree. Her name was taken by Kishore in the statement. Despite this, her name has not been included in the charge sheet."

"The police should once again summon Anushree and record her reply to Kishor's statement. The interrogation will reveal the drugs network. From where did she get drugs? Who are the drug peddlers? The police should find out. Why the police did not include Tarun Raj's name in the char gesheet filed in the drug case connected to Anushree." Prashanth Sampargi said.

Filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh was one of those who questioned the failure of Mangaluru city police to send Anushree's hair follicle for forensic test. "Hair follicles of only some of them were subjected to forensic tests. Is there any political pressure and who is putting pressure?" he wondered