No strings attached: Last dancing bear celebrates 15 years of freedom

Bengaluru: In 2009, Wildlife SOS received a distress call from Hubballi about a sloth bear (Me-lursus Ursinus) trapped in the brutal ‘dancing’ bear practice, where poached cubs endured severe pain as their muzzles were pierced with hot needles and ropes were threaded through raw wounds to force them to dance. This rescue marked a historic moment as Raju, later recognised as the last dancing bear, was saved and given a new life at the Bannerghatta Bear Rescue Centre (BBRC). Today, Raju marks his 15th rescue anniversary, a testament to Wildlife SOS’s relentless efforts to resolve this practice.

Now 23 years old, Raju is known as India’s last dancing bear. Despite his geriatric age, he is in good health under the care of Wildlife SOS. He receives probiotics for gut health and supplements for his kidneys. Raju spends much of his time actively enjoying platforms and hammocks, specially designed enrichments that help reduce stereotypic behaviour and enhance the quality of life for rescued bears like him.

To celebrate 15 years of his freedom, the team at BBRC has planned a special cake made from ragi (finger millet), topped with peanut butter and garnished with grated coconut for an appealing yet nutritious treat. The festivities will also include enrich-ment activities, such as coating wooden logs and platforms with honey and peanut butter, ensuring Raju can indulge in a stimulating and enjoyable experience.

The Director- Research and Veterinary Operations, Wildlife SOS, Dr. A. Sha Arun said, “Raju’s transformation from pain to comfort highlights the impact of rescue and rehabilitation. At Wildlife SOS, we ensure he receives the best care.

The Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, Kartick Satyanarayan mentioned, “Raju’s rescue was a turning point in India’s wildlife conservation history. Being the last danc-ing bear, his freedom marked the end of a centuries-old cruel tradition. Celebrating 15 years of his freedom inspires us to continue our mission to protect sloth bears.”

The Co-founder and Secretary of Wildlife SOS, Geeta Seshamani informed, “Raju’s rescue symbolises the success of our efforts to end the dancing bear practice and re-habilitate the Kalandar community. By providing them with alternative livelihoods, we ensured a sustainable solution that helped protect wildlife and uplift human lives. Raju’s freedom displays this collective change.”