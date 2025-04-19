No water rationing worries for coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru: Summer has arrived with a vengeance in coastal Karnataka this year, but the scorching heat has not brought with it the usual water woes for residents of Mangaluru and the surrounding Dakshina Kannada region.

In a welcome departure from the norm, there will be no rationing of drinking water this April or May—a time when city dwellers typically face erratic supply and dry taps, especially in elevated areas.

“Thanks to unseasonal rain in the early summer and timely completion of dam works, all major reservoirs are holding good levels,” said Deputy Commissioner Dr MullaiMuhilan.

The Tumbe vented dam, which supplies Mangaluru, is full at 6 metres, avoiding the rotational supply schedules that once saw residents receiving water once every two to three days.

In the past, areas at higher elevations went without water for up to five days. “Last year, despite scanty rainfall, we managed without rationing due to effective storage. This year, with both good rainfall and the completion of works at Jakribettu and Biliyur, the situation is even better,” Dr Muhilan said.

However, minor saline water intrusion has been reported in coastal pockets such as Ullal, Someshwara, Kotekar, and Vittla. In these areas, water tankers are being deployed to meet the demand.