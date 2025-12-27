Wickets, records tumble on Day 1 of 4th Ashes

Melbourne

Australia collapsed for 152 yet still claimed a 42-run lead over England on the first innings in a remarkable opening day of the fourth Ashes test Friday in which 20 wickets fell. The day’s play unfolded before a world-record crowd for a day of cricket at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The attendance figure of 94,199 beat the 93,013 for the 2015 World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand at the MCG.

Australia was 4-0 in its second innings at stumps, an overall lead of 46 runs, after having to bat through one nervous over before stumps.

The 20 wickets on the first day was also a record for a Boxing Day test, beating the 18 in the 1998 Ashes match. The all-time test record is 27 for the 1888 Ashes test at Lord’s.

England lost each of the first three tests to allow Australia to retain the Ashes in just 11 days of on-field action.

Josh Tongue claimed a career-best 5-45 as England bowled Australia out after winning the toss and bowling. In reply, England made 110 in 29.5 overs as Michael Neser grabbed 4-45.

Tongue, in his eighth test, took three early wickets as Australia stumbled to 72-4 at lunch.

Travis Head (12) and Jake Weatherald (10) fell cheaply as Australia reached 31-2 in the 10th over. Capitalizing on a pitch offering sideways movement, Tongue deceived Marnus Labuschagne (6) who edged to first slip at 34-3.

In a key breakthrough, captain Steve Smith lost his middle stump while attempting to drive Tongue with the total on 51. “He’s an amazing player.

I’ve grown up watching him,” Tongue said of Smith. “Getting him out is a very special feeling. It has been an amazing day of test-match cricket.”

England’s innings closed with just enough time for Australia to face the one over before stumps.

Brief scores:

Australia 152 (Neser 35, Tongue 5-45, Atkinson 2-28) and 4 for 0 lead England 110 (Brook 41, Neser 4-45, Boland 3-30) by 46 runs