Not afraid of investigation; ready to face it: CM Sidda

Bengaluru: We are ready to face the investigation. The chief minister said that they are not afraid of investigation and are ready to fight legally.

Speaking to the media at Vidhana Souda on Wednesday, CM Siddaramaiah said, As ordered by the Court of People’s Representatives yesterday, permission has been granted to conduct an investigation under Section 17A. I have not received the copy of the order. I will respond after reading the order in full.

“I said the same thing yesterday and I am repeating it now. As far as I know the case has been recommended to Mysore Lokayukta. “The complaint has been filed in Mysore, the complainant is from Mysore, and since Muda is also there, I think that the recommendation should have been made to Mysore,” he said. A decision will be taken after discussion with the lawyer after receiving today’s full order.

Responding to the media’s question whether the commission of retired Justice P N Desai, which was formed by the government to investigate the Muda case, would continue its investigation, he said that the judicial investigation will continue. To give a complete reaction, I will give a response tomorrow morning after reading the entire order.