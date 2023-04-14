Not given ticket because I am Yediyurappa's son: Vijayendra

Bengaluru: 'I was not given a ticket because I am Yeddyurappa's son. If so, I would have got ticket from Varuna Constituency last time. But this time ticket was given due to my organisational activity' said State BJP Vice President B Y Vijayendra. He informed that he will submit his nomination papers for the Shikaripura assembly constituency on April 19.

Speaking to the media at Yeddyurappa's official residence Cauvery, he said that there is a discussion about the ticket being given to him because he is the son of BSY. But I have been working in party organisation for several years, working as Yuva Morcha General Secretary and now serving as BJP State Vice President. I have managed the responsibility given by the party. There is no such practice in this party of that of giving ticket to sons. The party gives tickets to everyone only after scrutiny. So I did not feel that I was given a ticket as BSY's son', he added

'Earlier, when I was given the responsibility of the by-elections, the party got victory in Shira and K R pete. But that victory was not won by Vijayendra, we won there because of the organisation of activists, Vijayendra's name was only an excuse. Seniors and leaders of the state have continuously campaigned for this election. Activists are in a frenzy' he revealed. He said that we will come back to power based on the strength of the organisation.

The list of BJP candidates has been released based on the opinion of the workers and the survey. There is social justice in BJP ticket distribution. Allowed on the basis of a survey conducted by the Centre. Neither the Congress party nor any other party has collected the opinion of the workers and announced the ticket. This is possible only in BJP. So I thank Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Nadda, said B Y Vijayendra. BJP is not announcing candidate for 12 constituencies! Of course, there is competition. CM Bommai, former CM BS Yeddyurappa, party president will sit and talk and correct all this. Everyone knows what the party has given to former deputy CM Laxman Savadi' he added.

'Senior party leader V. Somanna has been given a ticket from Varuna as the second constituency. I will campaign wherever the party tells me, including Varuna. There is nothing special about it. Our only job is to carry out the responsibility given by the party and obey the instructions of the party. So we will act according to the instructions of the party' Vijayendra said. Responding to the question of who will be the next CM, Vijayendra said that it is not important who will be the next Chief Minister, it is important that the BJP comes to power again in the state. We should all think about that, he said.