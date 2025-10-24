  • Menu
NOVA to partner with Tata Elxsi

NOVA to partner with Tata Elxsi
Bengaluru: NOVA Control Tecnologix (NOVA), a deep-tech subsidiary of e2E Transportation Infrastructure Limited, today announced its official launch as India’s full-stack Rail Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). NOVA is in a strategic partnership with Tata Elxsi to co-develop Kavach 4.0, the next generation of India’s indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system — a milestone in railway safety and technology innovation.

The announcement was made in Bengaluru in the presence of Priyank Kharge, Minister for IT & BT, and Minister for Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Government of Karnataka. The collaboration marks a major step towards strengthening India’s RailTech ecosystem and aligns with the Ministry of Railways’ modernisation and Make in India vision.

