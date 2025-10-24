Live
- Making Bihar No. 1 state is Mahagathbandhan’s goal, says Tejashwi Yadav before launching campaign
- PM Modi set to launch election campaign with visit to Samastipur ahead of Bihar Assembly polls
- India’s real estate sector records highest-ever deal volumes in Q3 2025: Report
- WHO sounds alarm over 'sharp increases' in HIV cases in Philippines, Fiji, Papua New Guinea
- Cultural Revival on the Plate: Regional Indian Cuisines Going Global
- Hyderabad Weather Alert – Heavy Rain Expected Today
- How to give your home a festive makeover the sustainable way
- APRJC Nagarjuna Sagar Marks 50 Glorious Years of Excellence and Togetherness
- Inorbit Mall Marks 16 Years with “Tales of Telangana” Celebration
- 30th Hyderabad Japan Festival 2025 Celebrates Three Decades of Indo-Japan Friendship
NOVA to partner with Tata Elxsi
Bengaluru: NOVA Control Tecnologix (NOVA), a deep-tech subsidiary of e2E Transportation Infrastructure Limited, today announced its official launch...
Bengaluru: NOVA Control Tecnologix (NOVA), a deep-tech subsidiary of e2E Transportation Infrastructure Limited, today announced its official launch as India’s full-stack Rail Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). NOVA is in a strategic partnership with Tata Elxsi to co-develop Kavach 4.0, the next generation of India’s indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system — a milestone in railway safety and technology innovation.
The announcement was made in Bengaluru in the presence of Priyank Kharge, Minister for IT & BT, and Minister for Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Government of Karnataka. The collaboration marks a major step towards strengthening India’s RailTech ecosystem and aligns with the Ministry of Railways’ modernisation and Make in India vision.