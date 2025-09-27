O2 to Rajanivaasa : Raghav Nayak on experimenting with stories that speak

From working at Kingfisher Airlines to carving a niche in the Kannada film industry, Raghav Nayak’s journey has been nothing short of inspiring. An actor, director, writer, and lyricist, he has worn multiple creative hats and continues to experiment with storytelling. In this exclusive conversation, Raghav opens up about his name, his inspirations, working with legends, and what lies ahead in his cinematic journey

Q: From Raghavendra to Raghav Nayak – What made you change your screen name, and how has that shift shaped your journey as an actor?

Raghav Nayak: Actually, before joining the film industry, my name was changed to Raghav when I was working with Kingfisher Airlines. Everyone already used to call me Raghav. But my father’s favorite name was Nayak, our family name. So I thought of combining both – Raghav, the name my friends and family call me, and Nayak, as a tribute to my father. That’s how it became Raghav Nayak.

Q: You have worn multiple hats in cinema – actor, director, and even lyricist. How do you balance these creative identities, and which role feels closest to your heart?

Raghav Nayak: Honestly, I don’t consciously switch hats. It comes naturally. For me, filmmaking is a sum of all its parts – acting, directing, writing, lyrics. They’re all equally important. With lyrics, for example, I just jam with my music director and it happens spontaneously. It feels like second nature.

Q: Your recent film O2 has been special not only for audiences but also because it was the last script approved by Puneeth Rajkumar. Can you share what it meant to you to be part of such a project under PRK Productions?

Raghav Nayak: O2 is very special. Puneeth Rajkumar was not just a producer, he was like a friend throughout the journey. He always supported creative choices. For example, I wanted to use anamorphic lenses to visually differentiate the past and present in the story, and he immediately encouraged it. That was his style – always encouraging filmmakers to explore and innovate.

Q: You even penned lyrics for the song Nashey Nashey in O2. Was that a spontaneous opportunity or something you always wanted to explore?

Raghav Nayak: That happened very organically. My music director Vivaan and I used to jam all night. Nashey Nashey came out of such sessions. Similarly, Nina Gauge was composed during one of my highway drives – by morning, the song was ready. So it wasn’t planned, it just flowed naturally.

Q: Many know you studied at the same film school as director Prashanth Raj. How did those early years of learning and collaboration influence your craft?

Raghav Nayak: Yes, I studied in the same film school as Prashanth Raj. Back then, we made short films together. He’s not just a colleague, he’s a family friend. That comfort helped me a lot during my learning phase. Those were formative years for me as a filmmaker.

Q: You have acted in critically noted films like Pranayam and Pampa Panchalli Parashivamurthy. What kind of scripts and characters draw you in?

Raghav Nayak: Pampa is very special because I worked with legendary director S. Mahinder and music director Hamsalekha. At that time, I was also assisting A.M.R. Ramesh, so being selected as an actor was a pleasant surprise. S. Mahinder taught me so much – discipline, time management, and the ability to turn every negative into a positive during filmmaking. That philosophy has stayed with me.

Q: Your next release Rajanivaasa has already created curiosity. What can audiences expect from this film and your role in it?

Raghav Nayak: I believe the film should speak for itself. Rajanivaasa has created curiosity already, which is a good sign. I’d like audiences to come with an open mind and let the film do the talking.

Q: Having spent a decade in the industry in different domains before stepping into the limelight as an actor, do you feel this “seasoned newcomer” tag helps you stand out?

RaghavNayak: Spending so many years in the industry gives me confidence. I don’t overthink it. I just do my job with sincerity. My mantra is simple – do your duty, and the rest will follow.

Q: The Kannada film industry is at an interesting phase with experiments in storytelling. How do you see yourself contributing to this changing landscape?

Raghav Nayak: Absolutely. That’s exactly why I chose O2. I knew such experimental films would connect with today’s audiences. I want to keep making films that push boundaries. Again, my mantra remains – let the film speak for itself.

Q: Looking ahead, what’s your dream collaboration – a director, actor, or a type of story you are waiting to be part of?

Raghav Nayak: I have many dream projects, but the core emotion remains the same – I want my films to reach the maximum number of people. For me, the biggest dream is for my stories to be watched and remembered by a large audience.