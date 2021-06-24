Offline classes after vaccinating all college students: Deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan

Bengaluru: College students above 18 years, teaching staff and non-teaching staff of colleges will be considered as a priority group for Covid vaccination, Deputy Chief Minister and State Covid Task Force head, Dr C.N.Ashwath Narayan, stated on Thursday.



Vaccination for these groups would be taken up in July in colleges as per the guidelines of the central government after consulting the officials.

"Inoculation campaign will be arranged in colleges. Validation letters issued by the respective institutions need to be submitted before getting vaccinated. Head of the institution and another officer will be appointed as nodal officers in every institution," he said. After addressing a press conference, he told reporters that the offline classes would be started once all the students are vaccinated the first dose.

"Teaching-learning process has not stopped and it is being continued through digital mode and attendance is mandatory for online classes also. The government is on alert about occurrence of Delta Plus cases and the existing vaccines are effective against this variant of the virus also, Ashwathnarayan added.