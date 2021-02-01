Only 15% college lecturers eligible for transfer: Dy CM Ashwatha Narayana

Bengaluru : Deputy Chief Minister Dr C.N.Ashwatha Narayana, who is also in-charge of Higher Education portfolio, said on Sunday, transferring process of lecturers belonging to government degree, engineering, and diploma colleges will be done through counseling and it will be limited to 15% of the total number of teaching faculty.

He further said that a separate notification had been issued by framing a new procedure for transfer of teaching staff.

"Those lecturers who have worked for four years in the same place are eligible for transfer and the quantum of transfer has been decided based on this factor. This will be applicable to the teaching staff of degree and technical educational institutions," he explained.

He further said, "the transfer process which has been on the backburner for many years will be initiated and counseling dates will be announced soon". He also expressed the hope that a new procedure would be welcomed by all the sections.

As per the new procedure the state will be classified into five zones -- A, B, C, D, and E. BBMP limits will be considered as 'A', Mahanaga Palikes except BDA and Bengaluru will fall under 'B' zone, district headquarters and city municipal council limits will be 'C', taluk centers and town panchayats are categorized as 'D' and other areas except the above mentioned are considered as 'E' zones. Those who have worked for four years in any of the zones will be eligible to be transferred to any other zone.

"Out of the total number of teaching staff in the above colleges, 9% will be mandatorily transferred in view of public interest. 3% will be considered for transfer in case of husband-wife, 1% will be transferred in case of widows, divorcees, who have to look after specially-abled, military and para-military services, 1% in the physically challenged category and 1% in those who are ailing with serious health issues," he said.

"The intention of the government is to maintain transparency in the transfer process and those who are in the same place for more than 4 years will be transferred without any lenience. Accordingly, the rules have been framed," the minister revealed.

"In the earlier years, transfer process was to be like a mockery. Now, the whole system has been reformed and every step will be carried out online in a scientific manner. This will put an end to lecturers running around ministers and officials and roaming to offices," Narayana opined.