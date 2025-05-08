Operation Sindoor effect: Flights from Bengaluru to 5 states cancelled

Bengaluru: The Indian Army has retaliated to the Pahalgam terror attack by launching missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan. Meanwhile, flights have been cancelled in various parts of India following instructions from the central government. Similarly, flights from Bengaluru to other states have been cancelled.

As a precautionary measure, flights from Bengaluru to Jammu and Kashmir, Jodhpur in Rajasthan, Ayodhya in UP, Lucknow and Ghaziabad have been cancelled.

Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru tweeted that there are restrictions on flights in some aviation areas, which is likely to affect the services of some flights in our network. Therefore, passengers are requested to check the flight schedules of their respective airlines before arriving at the airport. Passengers can get the changes in their flight schedules through the official Twitter (X) accounts of the respective airlines, it said.

Flight restrictions have been imposed on some air routes in the wake of the missile attack. Therefore, the Mangalore Airport has informed passengers that there is a possibility of disruption in flight operations. A notification has been issued by the Mangalore Airport Administration Division to check before going to the airport.