Live
- NIA court to pronounce verdict in 2008 Malegaon blast case on July 31
- Temples across Karnataka offer special prayers for success of 'Operation Sindoor', armed forces' well-being
- Govt debunks claims of Indian UAV drone shot in Pakistan, shares evidence
- Rohit Sharma Retires from Test Cricket: Ajinkya Rahane Shares His Reaction
- Kashmir's Gulmarg resort shuts for tourists due to proximity to LoC
- Mother’s Day 2025: Tech Gifts as Cool as Mom
- Chennai set to receive Krishna water from Andhra Pradesh by Friday amid ongoing supply efforts
- T20 Mumbai League: SoBo Mumbai Falcons reveal dynamic squad featuring Angkrish Raghuvanshi
- Heavy rain alert for several districts of TN until May 13
- 'Operation Sindoor' name religion specific, says Congress leader
Operation Sindoor effect: Flights from Bengaluru to 5 states cancelled
Bengaluru: The Indian Army has retaliated to the Pahalgam terror attack by launching missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan. Meanwhile, flights...
Bengaluru: The Indian Army has retaliated to the Pahalgam terror attack by launching missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan. Meanwhile, flights have been cancelled in various parts of India following instructions from the central government. Similarly, flights from Bengaluru to other states have been cancelled.
As a precautionary measure, flights from Bengaluru to Jammu and Kashmir, Jodhpur in Rajasthan, Ayodhya in UP, Lucknow and Ghaziabad have been cancelled.
Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru tweeted that there are restrictions on flights in some aviation areas, which is likely to affect the services of some flights in our network. Therefore, passengers are requested to check the flight schedules of their respective airlines before arriving at the airport. Passengers can get the changes in their flight schedules through the official Twitter (X) accounts of the respective airlines, it said.
Flight restrictions have been imposed on some air routes in the wake of the missile attack. Therefore, the Mangalore Airport has informed passengers that there is a possibility of disruption in flight operations. A notification has been issued by the Mangalore Airport Administration Division to check before going to the airport.