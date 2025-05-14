Live
- Hollywood returns to form with Mission Impossible in South India
- Coromandel Chemicals Enters Joint Venture with Sakarni Plaster for Phospho Gypsum-Based Green Building Materials
- KL Deemed to be University Students Lead Asian Powerlifting Championships 2025 with Multiple Gold Medals
- Mementos By Itc Hotels Expands Presence In West Bengal
- Driving in Hyderabad’s Narrow Lanes? Choose a 4W EV That’s Built for It
- Best Mutual Funds For Lumpsum Investors: Sectors, Returns, And Performance Insights
- Alstone’s Alcomb Panel Showcase Draws Experts in Bengaluru
- YSRCP MLC Zakia Khanum resigns and joins BJP
- Aludecor Accelerates Innovation by Empowering India’s Top Student Racing Team
- Let’s strengthen the TDP at the field level.. Let’s keep the party alive for generations
‘Oppn will question govt about Trump’s claims of brokering ‘ceasefire’
Kalaburagi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that the opposition will question the government at the all-party meeting, regarding...
Kalaburagi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that the opposition will question the government at the all-party meeting, regarding US President Donald Trump’s claims that his administration helped broker a “ceasefire” between India and Pakistan. The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said he will urge the government to call an all-party meeting soon, to discuss the latest developments in border tension between India and Pakistan, including “ceasefire”.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, “Trump is saying things to claim credit. These people (PM and central government) are saying no. It is a sensitive matter. When an all-party meeting is called, we will discuss — what’s the matter, what happened and what were the telephone talks— and ask all these things”.
In response to a question whether PM Modi gave in to Trump’s mediation, he said “It won’t be right for me to speak about it now. We have our party meeting today. I’m going for that. I will ask (centre) to call an all-party meeting, let’s see what they will do.”
India and Pakistan reached an understanding on Saturday to end the military conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. Indian government sources have been maintaining that the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions, and no third party was involved.