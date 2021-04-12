Over 10,000 fresh Covid-19 cases, 40 deaths in Karnataka state

Bengaluru: Karnataka has reported over 10,000 new Covid-19 cases and 40 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 10.65 lakh and the toll to 12,889, the Health department said on Sunday.

Out of the 10,250 fresh cases reported, 7,584 were from Bengaluru Urban alone. The day also saw 2,638 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Cumulatively 10,65,290 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,889 deaths and 9,83,157 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

Out of 69,225 active cases, 68,785 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 440 are in Intensive Care Units.Among the 40 deaths reported on Sunday, 27 are from Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi and Mysuru 3, Kalaburagi 2, and one each from Bagalkote, Bengaluru Rural, Bidar, Shivamogga and Vijayapura.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 7,584, Kalaburagi 291, Bidar 290, Mysuru 277, Hassan 170, Dharwad and Tumakuru 150, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,81,982, followed by Mysuru 58,211 and Ballari 40,560. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban headed the list with 4,25,930, followed by Mysuru 55,224 and Ballari 39,256.

A total of over 2,26,90,258 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,32,706 were on Sunday alone.

Covid-19 second wave: Strict night curfew in Mangaluru city

Mangaluru: Police have started strictly implementing the night curfew imposed to check the spread of a second wave of coronavirus infection within the police commissionerate from Saturday night.

Police sources said all vehicles plying after 10 p.m. were checked and the unnecessary movement of people was brought under control during the curfew hours between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. People who ventured out were warned and sent back.

Hoteliers and other businessmen in the city downed their shutters early in the night on Saturday. A large number of police personnel, including four assistant commissioners, two deputy commissioners, 18 inspectors and 40 sub inspectors have been deployed in the city to monitor the situation.

A total of 45 checkpoints have been set up across the city corporation. Eight to ten policemen, led by an ASI are posted at all the checkpoints.

The Karnataka government decided to impose night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m in major cities, district headquarter towns and other urban areas for 11 days from Saturday till April 20.