Over 15,000 participate in Independence Day celebrations at Moodbidri

Moodbidri: “True freedom is realised only when development reaches every individual, not just a privileged few,” said retired Indian Army officer Lt. Gen. Arun Ananthanarayan, addressing over 15,000 people at Alva’s Education Foundation’s 79th Independence Day celebrations in Moodbidri.

Hoisting the national flag at the Vidyagiri campus, Lt Gen Ananthanarayan emphasised the crucial role of teachers in shaping responsible citizens. “Teachers are not merely professionals; they are nation-builders. Through their collective efforts, a modern India can be built,” he said.

Reflecting on the sacrifices of freedom fighters, he contrasted today’s opportunities with the hardships of earlier generations who lacked access to education, healthcare, and basic facilities. “Modern India cannot be built by one individual—it requires collective effort,” he added.

The event, attended by Alva’s Education Foundation Chairman Dr. M. Mohan Alva, MLA Umanath Kotian, trustees, and principals of various colleges, featured a parade by NCC cadets, patriotic songs by students, and a cultural programme.