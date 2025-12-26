Over 80 Indian rivers polluted, Tungabhadra among the worst, activists warn

Koppal: More than 80 rivers across India have become severely polluted due to excessive use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, along with untreated effluents discharged by industrial units, posing a serious threat to public health and the environment, warned Basavaraj Veerapur, a prominent leader of the Nirmala Tungabhadra Abhiyana Samiti.

Addressing a press conference held at the CBS Kalyana Mantap in Gangavati, Veerapur expressed deep concern over the deteriorating condition of rivers. He stated that among the polluted rivers, the Tungabhadra—considered the lifeline of South India and especially the Kalyana Karnataka region—has become one of the most contaminated. “The sacred river is gradually turning toxic due to unchecked human activities,” he said.

Veerapur explained that to create awareness among the public and to push for conservation of the Tungabhadra river, the organization has already successfully completed a two-phase padayatra (foot march) from the river’s origin in Shivamogga district to Kishkindha in Gangavati. The initiative aimed to educate people living along the riverbanks about the dangers of pollution and the need for collective responsibility.

He announced that the third phase of the padayatra will commence from Gangavati on December 27. As part of this phase, a 160-kilometre-long foot march will be undertaken across nine taluks in three districts—Koppal, Ballari, and Raichur. Highlighting the causes of pollution, Veerapur said wastewater from household toilets and bathrooms, agricultural runoff containing pesticides and insecticides, and untreated industrial effluents are directly flowing into the Tungabhadra river, severely contaminating its waters.

“The pollution is not just harming the environment but is also having serious consequences on the health of people and livestock who depend on this water,” he warned. According to him, there has been a noticeable rise in respiratory problems, skin diseases, and even cancer cases in regions dependent on polluted river water.

Former MLA Paranna Munavalli, who also addressed the media, said protecting the Tungabhadra river is a collective responsibility. “Through this padayatra, we aim to awaken public consciousness and build pressure for long-term river conservation,” he said. Munavalli added that Rajashree Chaudhary, granddaughter of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose from Kolkata, will flag off the padayatra.

Several eminent environmentalists will participate in the initiative, including renowned water conservationist Rajendra Singh, popularly known as the “Water Man of India,” environmental activist D.R. Patil from Gadag, religious leaders from various mathas, and student groups. The organizers hope the movement will inspire stronger action to restore and protect the Tungabhadra river for future generations.