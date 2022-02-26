P1 Ind launches 'Disruptor' to save rice crop from BPH menace

Bengaluru: One of the leading agro chemicals company, PI Industries has launched latest innovative technology product "DISTRUPTOR" in Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru in the presence of Karnataka State dealers and distributor.

Company CEO Prashant Hegde, Marketing Head Dushyant Sood, Gaurav Katiyal, Chief Commercial Officer, Cluster Head MS Naidu and Corp Manager Devendra Babu were present.

While addressing dealers, Prashant Hegde highlighted the company's legacy brands like, Foratox, Roket, Carina, Biovita and recent innovative products like Nominee Gold, Osheen, Keefun, Vibrant and now DISTRUPTOR , for solving BPH menace affecting the rice crop.

Dushyant Sood said that DISTRUPTOR is a unique & innovative offering which will effectively prevent BPH in rice crop. DISTRUPTOR works with latest innovative XP technology. It works by Contact, Systemic & Translaminar action giving excellent prevention of BPH. As a result of this long duration control of BPH is observed along with healthy tillers.

Ramesha, Marketing Manager spoke on the safe use of pesticides.

Zonal Manager Bharat welcomed guests and Regional Manager Prakash proposed a vote of thanks.