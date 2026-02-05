Part of NH-44 near Attibele caves in Bengaluru

A portion of National Highway 44 caved in, affecting traffic movement between Bengaluru and Hosur, police said on Wednesday. The stretch near Attibele, which was undergoing widening work, collapsed on Tuesday night, they added.

No injuries were reported, police said. According to authorities, the affected portion was immediately barricaded as a precaution, as the highway sees heavy vehicular movement daily.

Repair work has begun, a police officer said. Meanwhile, a service road has been opened to ensure smooth traffic flow and minimise inconvenience to commuters, he added.