Passenger did not urinate on woman, clarifies KSRTC

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transportation (KSRTC) has clarified on the reports that a passenger urinated on a young woman in a non-AC sleeper bus traveling from Vijayapura to Mangalore.

The Senior Division Controller of KSRTC's Mangalore division said in a release that the reports that the passenger had urinated on the young woman are far from the truth. As soon as we received a complaint about a passenger urinating, we got into action. According to the release, the statement of driver Santhosh Mathapati Bille and operator Umesh Kardi, who was on duty in vehicle number KA 19 F 3554, was obtained.

From their statements it is found that, the bus plying enroute had unreserved passengers in the Berth No 3 and Berth No 29. The crew of the bus gave a scheduled refreshment and nature call break at Kiresuru Hotel at 10:30 pm and had informed the passengers about a 15-20 minute break.

In this dinner break time, an unreserved passenger traveling in berth number 29, who was intoxicated, instead of coming out of the bus went near berth No 3 and was found urinating on seat number 3. This action was witnessed by a female passenger who was boarding the bus from the refreshment break, and she was supposed to sleep on the same seat, he said.

The Driver, Conductor, and other passengers immediately took the passenger to task and got him off the bus and left him near the hotel. Berth number: 03 was washed with water and wiped with a cloth by the driver and conductor and the female passenger was requested to travel in berth number: 09. The driver and Conductor had tried to get the information about the passenger who had urinated in the bus but he deeply apologised and did not disclose his personal details. In this matter, no police complaint has been filed and the bus continued with its scheduled journey, the official stated. He added, it may be noted that the claim that a passenger in the bus had urinated on a young woman is incorrect.