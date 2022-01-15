People will neither forget nor forgive Congress padayatra: Sudhakar

Bengaluru: Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K. Sudhakar said war on Covid can be won only though vaccine. "Therefore, everyone should get vaccinated without fail," he said.



Extending his greetings to the people of the State on the occasion of Makara Sankranti, which marks the beginning of Uttarayana, Sudhakar wished good health, joy and prosperity to all. He welcomed Governor Tawar Chand Gelhot's visit to BMCRI's PMSSY hospital to receive his vaccine booster dose.

So far about 83,937 doses have been given at BMCRI including 420 lactating mothers and 1,179 pregnant women. Vaccine is the only way to defeat Covid-19 and even WHO has been urging everyone to take vaccine. "In his video conference with CMs, Prime Minister Narenda Modi also emphasised the need for achieving 100% vaccine coverage. Therefore I urge everyone to voluntarily come forward and get their vaccine," said minister.

"I welcome HC's direction on Congress' padayatra. This is in line with Centre and State government's Covid guidelines. People will neither forget or forgive the irresponsible behaviour of the Congress," said Sudhakar.

"Although the cases are increasing day by day, only about 5-6% are getting hospitalised. However, it is a matter of concern that nursing staffers are getting infected. So, we should not be complacent as it may overwhelm our health infrastructure. Experts have opined that the third wave has not peaked yet in the State and it may peak by February first week. It may start receding by February third or fourth week."

"Weekend restrictions have been enforced since last week. We can't expect the infection to reduce in seven days. In the first two waves we needed at least 14 days to break the chain. It is lesser in this wave, but the infection is spreading 5-6 times faster. We will get to see the result of weekend curfew in the next few days," Said the Health Minister.