Permission of BBMP for display of hoardings to be introduced

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is thinking of amending the advertisement bylaws to curb unauthorised advertisements in the city. The matter has also been discussed with the state government and it is likely that permission will be given soon. Advertisement display which spoils the beauty and environment of the city is prohibited.

As per the High Court order and the decision taken in the BBMP council meeting, the display of advertisements is completely prohibited except in certain cases. However, political parties and private individuals are violating BBMP rules and High Court orders by installing flexes and banners everywhere. Due to the unauthorised flex clearance being implemented, the BBMP is incurring additional work and expenses. In order to overcome this problem, action is being taken to allow display of advertisements in selected parts of BBMP.

In 2019, the advertisement rules were formulated and submitted to the government, including the implementation of advertising in the city, in which area it should be allowed, how much the price should be set, and other issues.

The urban development department reviewed the file related to this rule and submitted it to the chief minister's office in December 2021. However, the new BBMP advertisement rule 2019 has not been approved by the Chief Minister so far. Now, some MLAs of Bengaluru are putting pressure on the Chief Minister to allow the introduction of advertisement rules.

At present only advertisements of government programmes are being displayed on the huge hoardings installed by the Information Department under BBMP. Apart from that, advertisement display is allowed in other constructions including toilets, pedestrian flyovers, bus stops which are constructed in private-public partnership. Apart from that, installation of hoardings, display of flexes and banners by private persons is not permitted.

Allowing private parties to display advertisements in public places will increase BBMP's revenue. Earlier, till the ban on advertisement, BBMP used to earn only Rs 40 to 50 crore annually. The main reason for that was that 50% of the more than 8,000 advertisement hoardings under BBMP were illegal and not registered with BBMP. However, after the implementation of BBMP advertisement rules 2019, BBMP is expected to earn Rs 200 to 300 crores.

BBMP revenue department will fix the places of advertisement display after getting permission from BBMP advertisement rule 2019 which has already been framed. Also, a separate RFID number will be assigned to each advertisement hoarding. Also, every hoarding is GPS mapped. It will be convenient to keep the account of advertisement hoarding adequately and give it to the advertiser through auction. All these are mentioned in the rules.

Strict action is being taken against unauthorised flex and banner installers under BBMP. Accordingly, action has been taken to register at least 10 cases against unauthorised advertisement exhibitors in each zone.

Discussions are going on regarding advertisement display. The BBMP Advertisement Rules 2019, which have already been prepared, have all the elements and will be implemented after the approval of the Chief Minister. BBMP will also get income from it, said Tushar Girinath, BBMP Chief Commissioner.