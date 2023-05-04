PM Modi in Mulky, raises ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’ slogan

Mulky: In a calculated and very astute move Prime Minister Modi for the first time in his campaign in Karnataka shouted ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’. It is for anybody to guess why he resorted to adding the Jai Bajrang Bali slogan to his electoral campaign on the coast. On Wednesday Modi addressed a massive public meeting in Mulky town which is a part of the Mulky- Moodbidri Assembly Constituency. He unleashed a tirade against the Congress party in his own way and stopped short of mentioning the Congress manifesto pointer on the banning of Bajrang Dal.

“I am appealing to the new voters and the first-time voters to choose the party that has made the world look at India with respect, and not a party that will take India 20 years back through its archaic economic policies and beaten social order” This is the way how Congress party looks at Indian youth. They want every Indian to stand in a queue with folded hands in front of the Congress party. We in the BJP want Karnataka to be a manufacturing superpower which is only possible if the BJP comes back into power in the state. So, remember my young children next Wednesday is the polling day I know you will all know what to do when you go to the polling both, everybody should vote”. Modi appealed.

‘Today our country has come up to the fifth largest economy in the world, our ascent has been appreciated by Australia, the US, the UK, Japan and the middle east. But I want my country to be the third-largest economy, not because of Modi but because of your vote and support’ the PM added.

Dotting his salutations to the crowd in Kannada and Tulu Modi said ‘Our commitment to the women, youth, farming community and labour is firm, out of the Direct Bank Transfer of benefits in farming and Mudra Yojana three crore were women. Likewise I want India to become a world leader in startups, any youngster having a start-up idea can get funding and linkage with the world for their ideas and products.

‘We now have over a lakh of startups and 100 unicorns with a turnover of 8,000 crore each which is again due to the progressive governments in the centre and the state. India is now a nursery of startups and our goal for setting up innovation centres, research facilities, and training setups has gone into overdrive, the results are astounding, which we could not have imagined before 2014’ the PM informed.

Touching on the fisheries sector, Modi doled out statistics stating that the double-engine government working in tandem has doubled our marine production from 60 lakh metric tonnes a year to 120 metric tonnes a year. This was also showing further growth in the months to come, you will see more delightful changes, he told the fishermen. It was not just the coastal fisheries, but even the inland fisheries were growing at an incredible speed due to the Blue Revolution, designed by the government and executed by the fishermen.

He said Karnataka must be the No. 1 state in the country, and only through responsible voting and bringing in the right government can the state achieve it.

Turning his attention to the Congress party, Modi berated that Congress was an enemy of peace and progress. Its only objective is to feed the ‘Shahi family’in Delhi. It has insulted our armed forces multiple times of their capabilities to deal with terrorist issues. The party also takes help from the terror elements. This attitude of the Congress has made it lose in many state elections in the past

he added.