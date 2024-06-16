POCSO case: Will appear before CID tomorrow: Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, facing a POCSO charge, returned to Bengaluru on Saturday and said he will appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on June 17 for questioning. The former CM returned a day after the Karnataka High Court had restrained the CID from arresting him in connection with the POCSO case. It also directed the veteran BJP leader to appear before CID, which is probing the case, on June 17.

Addressing reporters here, Yediyurappa said, "I had gone to Delhi for a pre scheduled programme. I had informed in advance in writing that I will appear for an inquiry on June 17. The High Court has given an order restraining CID (from arresting). I'm appearing for an inquiry on Monday. Unnecessarily some tried to create confusion, I don't want to blame anyone, everyone knows the fact."

"... people will teach a lesson to those indulging in conspiracies," he said. A court here on Thursday had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Yediyurappa in the case registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on March 14 this year. The Special Investigation Team of the CID had moved the First Fast Track Court seeking an arrest warrant against him since he failed to appear for questioning on Wednesday.

