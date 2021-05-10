Police accused of high-handedness on Day 1 of lockdown

Bengaluru: In Karkala, a woman suffering from chest pain died after the police stopped the vehicle. Since the movement of private vehicles is banned the family had to take another route to reach the hospital where she died due to the delay in treatment. In Shivamogga police resorted to lathi charge on the violators.



With the lockdown coming into force from May 10 the new regulations have led to a chaotic situation in several pockets of the state. The complaints of police resorting to lathi charge on the motorists found to be violating the new order. Though the vendors have been allowed to operate till 6 PM the police are accused to be using high handed means.

The new order issued by the chief secretary P Ravi Kumar has banned the use of private vehicles compelling people to buy essentials like food items on foot. In rural areas where many have to travel 5-6 kilometers to buy the daily essentials the order met with derision from the people.

At KR market where the BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta along with the city police commissioner Kamal Pant had a reece to see if the lockdown measures were in place the policemen made auto drivers to squat for violation.

The commissioner of police, Kamal Pant tweeted, "Contrary to the videos doing rounds on social media, @BlrCityPolice has been strictly advised to only take action strictly as per law, in case of anybody violating lockdown guidelines. They have been advised not to use any kind of force in this regard."

Calling the lockdown guidelines confusing the leader of the opposition in assembly Siddaramaiah said that it won't be a surprise if people in rural areas start large-scale protests as he found the lockdown guidelines confusing.

"More than the pandemic, people are suffering due to the diseased administration of the state government. Lockdown guidelines are very confusing. It will not be a surprise if people from rural areas start large scale protests," he said.

He called the decision of the government to ban vehicle movement while allowing essential commodities shops to open from 6 AM to 10 AM as thoughtless.

"It is a thoughtless decision by the state government to rural people will have to walk for 2-3 Kms to buy groceries, milk or any essential goods. How can senior citizens & others walk with goods in hand?," he said.

The senior Congress leader suggested that the chief minister BS Yediyurappa should understand that there is much more than Bengaluru and he should frame rules considering all the issues in mind.