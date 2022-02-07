Police Arrested Two People For Carrying 'Lethal Weapons' Near Udupi Government College In Karnataka 

Two people were caught for having 'lethal weapons' near the Government PU College in Kundapur, Udupi district, over the ongoing Karnataka hijab dispute, while three others fled from the area. Both suspects, who are from Gangolli, a village near Kundapur, have been charged at the Kundapur police station. Abdul Majeed, 32 years old, and Rajab, 41 years old have been named as the two suspects.



On Saturday, the Karanataka administration released an order moving Director of Pre-University - Snehal R without a posting. With immediate effect, she has been replaced by Bidar Deputy Commissioner Ramachandran R. Multiple Udipi institutions have barred female students from completing examinations and classes while wearing hijabs in the classroom.

A few pupils from the Government Pre-University College in Udupi were denied access to a classroom in January 2022 because they were wearing a hijab. As a consequence, several students, including members of the Islamic Organisation of India, began to demonstrate outside the classroom.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra explained his government's stance, saying that children should not wear the hijab or saffron shawls because they do not visit schools to profess their religion, but rather to study as children of 'Bharat Mata.'

The state government has formed an expert group to address the matter, and all females have been instructed to adhere to the uniform regulations until the committee's proposal is received. Meanwhile, on February 8, the Karnataka High Court will hear the petitions submitted by Udupi girl students.