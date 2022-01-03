Police band set, new tourism attraction at Mysuru Palace

Mysuru: As the tourism activity slowly limping back to normalcy in cultural city, another tourism attraction has been introduced in the city from Sunday. The police band set of the Mysuru city police would play band set every day at Ambavilasa Palace, which was inaugurated by district in charge minister S T Somashekar.



The Mysuru Palace Management Board introduced police band to play every day from 5 to 6 pm. On the first day police band set team played Kannada songs.

They also played English song 'Jai Ho' from the movie Slum Dog Millionaire.

On Sunday, district minister S T Somashekar, Muda president H V Rajiv, MLA L Nagendra, DC Dr Gautam Bagadi, police commissioner Dr Chandra gupta, and others witnessed the band set play.

The Mysuru police band set has a history of 103 years. Followed by encouragement of erstwhile King of Mysuru the English band music was gifted by Britishers. The band is mix of Carnatic classical music is a contribution of Mysuru Kings to the State. The Mysuru Police band was handed over to the police department in the year 1951.

Then police department running police band set with experienced artists troupe. The band set is world famous now. Even prime minister Narendra Modi

admired the band set when he was chief minister of Gujarat. Nowpolice band set is also famous in Gujarat. MLA S A Ramadas said the police band attracted chiefs of SAARC nations.