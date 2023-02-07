Police book FIRs against two YouTube channels

Bengaluru: A FIR has been registered at CEN station of Bengaluru Central Division against two private YouTube channels for allegedly using photos of KPCC president DK Shivakumar's children without permission. The FIR has been registered based on the complaint filed by Umesh, a close relative of DK Shiva Kumar.

Two YouTube channels named B4uKannada and India report, aired a programme under the name 'Who is Abharan DK Shivakumar' and 'Who is the son of DKshi..?', what are the children of Bande doing. ? Umesh had alleged in his complaint that the accused created a video and uploaded it on YouTube.

The channels allegedly said why are his children not coming in front of the media? India Report reported. Another channel aired a video saying Who is Abharan DK Shivakumar . Umesh submitted his complaint along with the link of both the YouTube channels . He also said that in these videos, the video of Shivakumar's daughter and son was used without permission.

Umesh alleged in his complaint against two unknown accused who has uploaded the video on YouTube without permission and take appropriate legal action against him. Umesh filed a complaint under the Information and Technology (IT) Act with the Central Division CEN Police Station to delete the video. Based on this complaint, the police have registered an FIR against both the YouTube channels and is investigating.