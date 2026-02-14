Police file 1328-page chargesheet in ATM cash robbery

Bengaluru: Siddapura police in Bengaluru have completed their investigation into the sensational Rs. 7.11 crore cash robbery that shocked the city four months ago and submitted a 1328-page chargesheet with 129 evidences to the 56th City Civil and Sessions (CCH) court against nine accused.

The chargesheet details how the accused conspired to loot the money being transported for ATM replenishment. The motive was to repay personal debts and fund luxurious lifestyles.