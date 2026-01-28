Police files case after woman alleges sexual harassment
Bengaluru: A sexual harassment case was registered after a woman health professional here was allegedly harassed by a “completely naked” man who arrived in a car, police said on Tuesday.
The incident that occurred on January 24 came to light after the woman shared her ordeal on a video on her Instagram handle, which later went viral, they said.
According to police, the woman was returning home from work when a “completely naked” man in a car kept calling her and drove towards her.
She alleged that no one helped her.
Police took the matter on its own after a patrolling constable attached to Hebbagodi police station, was alerted by locals about the incident. Subsequently, the woman was identified.
She hails from Tripura and works at a private hospital here.
She was contacted and asked to give a detailed statement, a senior police officer said. A case under Section 75 (sexual harassment) was registered at Hebbagodi police station limits, police said, adding that efforts are underway to nab the suspect.