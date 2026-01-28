Police files case after woman alleges sexual harassment

Bengaluru: A sexual harassment case was registered after a woman health professional here was allegedly harassed by a “completely naked” man who arrived in a car, police said on Tuesday.

The incident that occurred on January 24 came to light after the woman shared her ordeal on a video on her Instagram handle, which later went viral, they said.

According to police, the woman was returning home from work when a “completely naked” man in a car kept calling her and drove towards her.

She alleged that no one helped her.

Police took the matter on its own after a patrolling constable attached to Hebbagodi police station, was alerted by locals about the incident. Subsequently, the woman was identified.

She hails from Tripura and works at a private hospital here.

She was contacted and asked to give a detailed statement, a senior police officer said. A case under Section 75 (sexual harassment) was registered at Hebbagodi police station limits, police said, adding that efforts are underway to nab the suspect.