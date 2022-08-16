Police, MIA officials spooked: Two youngsters put Airport on High 

Mangaluru: In a show of irresponsible chatting habits two youngsters, one from Mumbai and another from Bengaluru put Mangaluru International Airport on high alert mode. They both are being intensively grilled by the police in Mangaluru airport town- Bajpe.

Simran Tom and Dipayan Manji both 23 in age had come to Manipal related to their work in a college for a few days. Dipayan Manji was heading to Mumbai and Simran Tom was heading to Bengaluru on two different flights, the flight to Mumbai was on the taxiway and positioned for take-off after clearance, in the meanwhile a co-passenger caught a glimpse of a message on the mobile phone of the Dipayan Manji seating in the front row stating 'you are bomber'. The alert co-passenger told this to an air purser who alerted the pilot about the message. On knowing the situation inside the flight Air Traffic Control asked the flight to be brought back to the boarding place.

All the passengers were asked to deboard and a thorough check was carried out by the CISF jawans finally there was nothing incriminating found on the flight and after a delay of two hours the flight was allowed to take off. While Simran Tom who was at the terminal texting her friend on the flight was picked up by the CISF. The airport officials swung into action and summoned the police who took both youngsters into custody and have been detained for more information. (eom)